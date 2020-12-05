Advertisement

Bryce Lance Follows Brother To NDSU, Noah Heesch Commits To Augustana

Local preps announce decision via Twitter
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYNDALL, S.D. & MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - A couple of area prep football standouts made their college plans known today via Twitter.

Marshall wide receiver Bryce Lance announced that he’s committed to North Dakota State, following in the footsteps of his quarterback brother and likely NFL first round draft pick Trey.

Bryce hauled in 30 passes for 631 yards and 8 scores as a senior this year and is the program leader in virtually every career receiving statistic, and he was also pretty good on defense too with 11 interceptions.

Bon Homme’s Noah Heesch will play his college ball as a defensive back up the road at Augustana.

He was an explosive two-way threat for the Cavaliers who missed all of 2020 with an ACL injury suffered in the preseason. As a junior Heesch rushed for nearly 650 yards and 9 scores while hauling in 15 passes for more than 300 yards.

