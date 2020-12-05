Developers see potential in property along I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Developers believe what is currently an empty piece of land near I-29 and West 12th Street in Sioux Falls has a lot of potential.

The property that was once home to Gage Brothers Concrete Products is a high traffic area that Vice President of Commercial Real Estate of Lloyd Companies Raquel Blount believes will allow businesses to thrive.

“The site being located in the heart of Sioux Falls and taking advantage of the high traffic counts in the area,” Blount said. “The ability to have very good exposure with the Interstate and 12th Street traffic.”

This development area is about 30 acres.

While Lloyd companies has a concept plan that could include restaurants, retail stores and hotels, other options are possible.

