Lincoln & Garretson Girls Get Road Wins In Season Openers

Patriots hold off Gazelles 45-44, Blue Dragons pull away from Bulldogs 68-40
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YANKTON & BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After completing girls State B Basketball Quarterfinals in Spearfish on March 12th the remainder of that tournament, as well as all others, were postponed and eventually cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic began hitting the United States and putting the sports world on pause.

Though the pandemic is far from over, prep hoops returned to South Dakota 266 days later.

Jaydn Fikse scored 14 points to help the Lincoln girl’s basketball team build a 13 point lead at Yankton. The Gazelles rallied behind 20 from Elli Karolevitz and 15 from Kate Beeman, missing a shot at the buzzer to win and falling 45-44 in the season opener for both teams.

In the only other game of the night Garretson used some sharp shooting to pull away for a 68-40 win at Baltic.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

