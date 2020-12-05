Advertisement

No Fans Allowed At Dakota Showcase

All Four Dakota Schools Play At Pentagon Beginning Thursday
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fans in South Dakota won’t get a chance to see their state’s flagship schools play college basketball at the Dakota Showcase.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon announced their decision today to not allow fans for the Showcase December 10-12.

“The safest thing we can continue to do for the teams, the fans and our communities is to hold these games at the Sanford Pentagon without spectators,” said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health. “We realize many people want to support their favorite university in person, but the safest thing to do for all involved is to watch the games from home.”

Per both parties teams will:

  • All members of each team’s traveling party will adhere to their in-season COVID-19 testing protocols.
  • All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will only have access to the lower level of the facility.
  • All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay. If any member of the traveling party tests positive for COVID-19, the team will be removed from the event.

All tickets will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7900 for more information.

The event’s schedule remains unchanged:

Dec. 10

5:30 p.m. – South Dakota vs. North Dakota

8 p.m. – South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Dec. 11

5:30 p.m. – North Dakota vs. South Dakota State

8 p.m. – North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Dec. 12

5:30 p.m. – North Dakota State vs. North Dakota

8 p.m. – South Dakota State vs. South Dakota

