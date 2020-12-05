Reselling Market Safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anyone can resell merchandise online, but it is important when participating in these kinds of sales to do so safely.

Mark Beynon experienced the troubles that can happen if the right precautions aren’t taken. He had placed his phone for sale on the Facebook Marketplace and after a week he received a message from a perspective buyer. The buyer sent Beynon an address to meet and offered to pay extra cash saying his car was in the shop.

After arriving Beynon and the buyer discussed the sale for a few minutes before it took a turn for the worst.

“He says let me grab my wallet and reached inside his coat grabbed a handgun and pointed it right at my face.” Beynon said.

Having a 3 year old child and twins on the way, Beynon said this incident has provided him with a new perspective on life.

The Sioux Falls Police Department offers a location for these types of sales called The Safe Exchange Zone. Located outside of the Law Enforcement Center, the area is under 24/7 camera surveillance to ensure safety for both buyers and sellers.

Sometimes convenience takes priority, so if you are unable to meet outside the Law Enforcement Center Sam Clemens, a Sioux Falls public information officer, has some recommendations.

“Try to find a well lit parking lot or find a place where there is going to be people around,” Clemens said.

Prior to meeting up for a sale Clemens says to ask lots of questions and research the profile of the other person for things that may appear suspicious.

