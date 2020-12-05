South Dakota reports 906 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 906 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Saturday.

The state’s death toll is now at 1,091. The state reported an increase in active COVID-19 cases, rising to 16,202 on this Saturday.

In total, 68,011 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Currently, 512 South Dakotans are hospitalized.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.4% of the state’s hospital beds and 48% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 37.6% of hospital beds and 21.8% of ICU beds are still available.

