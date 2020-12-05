Stampede Pick Up First Road Victory With Win At Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA (Dakota News Now) - Goaltender Trent Burnham earned his first career United States Hockey League shutout as the Stampede defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 1-0 at Young Arena Friday night. Dan Russell scored the lone goal for the Herd 1:54 into the third period, while Burnham saved all 23 shots on net.Due to the shortened 2019-20 season, the Sioux Falls Stampede failed to make a trip to Waterloo all of last season. The last time the Herd were able to play at Young Arena, an Olympic-sheet style of ice, was during the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. With a new set of players and coaches, both teams fought hard through the first two periods to keep the game scoreless. The Herd outshot the Black Hawks 23-8 through the two periods and failed to convert on three of their power play opportunities.

Forward Dan Russell was able to beat goaltender Jack Williams at the 1:54 mark of the third period. Forward Luke Weilandt, who came off injured reserve to compete in his first game this season, drove the puck into the pads of Williams to have it ricochet back to the stick of Russell. Russell was able to put it over the glove side of six-foot-four Williams.

It appeared the Herd sealed the game with one-minute remaining in regulation as Will Dineen scored on an empty net, but the play was ruled dead after barely skirting the netting out of play.

The Herd advance to 3-5-0 on the season and fifth in the Western Conference standings.The Stampede will travel to Des Moines Buccaneers next Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena with a 6:30 p.m. puck drop.

-RECAP COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

