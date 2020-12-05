Three-For-All In Peoria As Jackrabbit Men Stun Bradley

PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - A hot-shooting South Dakota State men’s basketball team shot 61 percent from the field in the second half to win a thriller at Bradley, 88-84, Friday night.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Jacks improved to 3-2 on the season in sweeping a two-game road trip that began Wednesday at Iowa State.

A Douglas Wilson transition dunk gave the Jacks their first lead of the game 11-9 at the 15:59 mark of the opening half. Bradley responded with a 21-8 run in the next seven minutes, but the Jacks were able to stay in it. Three consecutive 3-pointers created a 9-0 Jackrabbit run, pulling SDSU to within a basket at 30-28 with 6:10 left in the half.

Bradley’s lead grew to its largest of the half at 39-28 with 3:18 to play after nine unanswered points, but the Jacks were able to cut the Braves’ lead to six with two Wilson baskets heading into halftime.

With an 11-0 run of their own out of the gates in the second half, the Jacks took their first lead in over 16 minutes. Bradley, 3-2 overall, responded with a 7-0 run and took back the lead momentarily.

After a Wilson layup at 14:59, the next 12 Jackrabbit points came from beyond the arc, contributing to a 17-for-26 overall effort from 3-point range. SDSU was a blistering 10-of-12 from long range in the second half en route to a 65.4 percent clip from deep for the game.

Consecutive 3′s from Noah Freidel capped off an 8-0 run to give the Jacks a seven-point lead with 5:59 to play. Both teams exchanged points the rest of the way and Alex Arians hit five-of-six free throws to close out the win.

Freidel led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Just days after recording his first double-double of his career, Baylor Scheierman added a second to his collegiate list Friday with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Arians finished with 14 points and Wilson added 13 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

GAME NOTES

South Dakota State improved to 1-3 in the all-time series versus Bradley

This is the third consecutive game Freidel scored 20 or more points and the 11th time of his career

Scheierman’s 12 rebounds set a career high

Wilson’s five assists is a career high

Mims’ three assists is a career high

UP NEXT South Dakota State is scheduled to continue nonconference action Dec. 10-12 when it takes on Summit League rivals in the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Jacks begin the four-team event Thursday against North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY SDSU ATHLETICS

