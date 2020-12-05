Advertisement

Washington Pavilion staff prepare for Snowflake Festival

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Snowflake Festival is part of a series of events in Sioux Falls Alive, which is a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

Activities will be available for kids such as writing a letter to the North Pole in Santa’s Workshop in the Raven Children’s Studio; and, creating your own snow crystals in the Jack’s Imagination Lab of the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Activities in the First Floor Lobby are free.

There will be special appearances from Radley Rex as well as Santa, and refreshments will also be available.

Face masks will be required.

