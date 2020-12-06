Advertisement

Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors

Out of critical care Saturday awaiting brain biopsy Monday
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coach of South Dakota’s top prep football team is in the hospital awaiting a brain biopsy after the discovery of two tumors.

According to his wife Melissa on their Caring Bridge site, Brandon Valley head coach Chad Garrow began feeling ill during Thanksgiving week and went to the ER two days ago after a fall and severe head pain.

Upon arriving he had seizure which forced him to be intubated and sedated.

An MRI of his brain revealed a 1.5 inch tumor and a “satellite” tumor on his left frontal lobe. A biopsy will be performed on Monday.

The news comes nearly three weeks to the date of Garrow leading the Lynx to their second 11AAA state championship in three years. He’s the winningest coach in Brandon Valley history with a record of 131-47 over 16 seasons.

In a late update Saturday night Melissa says Chad is no longer intubated and sedated and is out of critical care. You can visit their Caring Bridge website by clicking HERE .

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Garrow family.

