Canton Claims Top Of The Rock Championship

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawk grapplers looked every bit like the three-time defending State B Champions they are on Saturday afternoon at Dell Rapids’ Top of the Rock Tournament.

The C-Hawks claimed nine individual titles on the way to claiming the team championship by 129 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full results are listed below:

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Canton (255)

2. MC/M (126)

3. PArker (103)

4. Dell Rapids (97)

5. Bon Homme Scotland (96.5)

6. RC Central (90.5)

7. Tri-Valley (27)

8. Dakota Valley (21)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls Division

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme/Scotland

2nd Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland

3rd Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley

4th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central

5th Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central-Montrose

Round 1

Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Dec 3-1)

Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . (Dec 3-0)

Round 2

Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:17)

Round 3

Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (MD 10-2)

Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:31)

Round 4

Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:19)

Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 3:38)

Round 5

Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:12)

Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:56)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central-Montrose

2nd Place - Jagar McCarthy of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme/Scotland

4th Place - Owen Schmit of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

Trystan Traupel (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-0, 8th. over Jagar McCarthy (Rapid City Central) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:50)

3rd Place Match

Brock Kotalik (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. over Owen Schmit (McCook Central-Montrose) 1-2, 7th. (Fall 1:22)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton

2nd Place - Dakota Buck of McCook Central-Montrose

3rd Place - Logan Brown of Rapid City Central

4th Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker

5th Place - Luke Guthmiller of Bon Homme/Scotland

Round 1

Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:05)

Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 1:44)

Round 2

Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Dec 9-3)

Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:15)

Round 3

Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 0:55)

Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 2:00)

Round 4

Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 9-4)

Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:26)

Round 5

Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:39)

Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 2:35)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland

3rd Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 3-0, Fr. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))

3rd Place Match

Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:12)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton

2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

3rd Place - Logan Buseman of Parker

4th Place - Jackson Caba of Bon Homme/Scotland

Round 1

Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 2:53)

Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

Round 2

Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (MD 13-4)

Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

Round 3

Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

2nd Place - Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Mason Stubbe of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Andrew Even of Parker

1st Place Match

Andy Meyer (Canton) 3-0, Jr. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 5:42)

3rd Place Match

Mason Stubbe (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 1:43)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Larson of Rapid City Central

2nd Place - Jaymison Bjorum of Bon Homme/Scotland

3rd Place - Connor Even of Parker

4th Place - Zach Powell of Tri-Valley

Round 1

Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:38)

Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 2:28)

Round 2

Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

Round 3

Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:19)

Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 1:50)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Seth Peterson of Canton

2nd Place - Zach McKee of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Landon Smith of Bon Homme/Scotland

5th Place - Zanto Centeno of Parker

Round 1

Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 3:39)

Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Dec 13-8)

Round 2

Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 0:38)

Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:36)

Round 3

Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)

Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:09)

Round 4

Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 0:31)

Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:16)

Round 5

Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 11-9)

Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:00)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central-Montrose

2nd Place - John Halverson of Canton

3rd Place - Jack Even of Parker

4th Place - Tyrus Bietz of Bon Homme/Scotland

1st Place Match

Carter Randall (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-0, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Jack Even (Parker) 5-2, So. over Tyrus Bietz (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:16)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton

2nd Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland

3rd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 3-1, So. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Central) 2-2, So. (Dec 6-4)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids

2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton

3rd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central-Montrose

4th Place - Logan Raap of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 3-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 4:25)

3rd Place Match

Kade Grocott (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Fr. over Logan Raap (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, 8th. (Fall 0:27)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central-Montrose

3rd Place - Mitchell Klinkenborg of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Klinkenborg (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 0:44)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland

2nd Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

3rd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central-Montrose

4th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

1st Place Match

Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-0, Sr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 5-1, So. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Austin Hoiten (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 2-2, So. (Fall 0:39)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker

3rd Place - Isaak Pulse of McCook Central-Montrose

4th Place - Sam Cavigielli of Dell Rapids

5th Place - Samson Do of Dakota Valley

Round 1

Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:21)

Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:11)

Round 2

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. (Fall 1:33)

Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

Round 3

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:15)

Round 4

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)

Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:47)

Round 5

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:26)

Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Richardson of Canton

2nd Place - Jackson Witte of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker

4th Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

Zach Richardson (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Jackson Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match

Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 6-1, Sr. over Elliott Chase (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

