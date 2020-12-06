Advertisement

Canton Claims Top Of The Rock Championship

Three-Time Defending State B Champs Win By 129 Points
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawk grapplers looked every bit like the three-time defending State B Champions they are on Saturday afternoon at Dell Rapids’ Top of the Rock Tournament.

The C-Hawks claimed nine individual titles on the way to claiming the team championship by 129 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full results are listed below:

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Canton (255)

2. MC/M (126)

3. PArker (103)

4. Dell Rapids (97)

5. Bon Homme Scotland (96.5)

6. RC Central (90.5)

7. Tri-Valley (27)

8. Dakota Valley (21)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls Division

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 2nd Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 3rd Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley
  • 4th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
  • 5th Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central-Montrose

Round 1

  • Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Dec 3-1)
  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . (Dec 3-0)

Round 2

  • Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:17)

Round 3

  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (MD 10-2)
  • Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:31)

Round 4

  • Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:19)
  • Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 3:38)

Round 5

  • Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:12)
  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:56)

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Jagar McCarthy of Rapid City Central
  • 3rd Place - Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 4th Place - Owen Schmit of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Trystan Traupel (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-0, 8th. over Jagar McCarthy (Rapid City Central) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:50)

3rd Place Match

  • Brock Kotalik (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. over Owen Schmit (McCook Central-Montrose) 1-2, 7th. (Fall 1:22)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Dakota Buck of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Logan Brown of Rapid City Central
  • 4th Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker
  • 5th Place - Luke Guthmiller of Bon Homme/Scotland

Round 1

  • Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:05)
  • Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 1:44)

Round 2

  • Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Dec 9-3)
  • Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:15)

Round 3

  • Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
  • Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 2:00)

Round 4

  • Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
  • Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:26)

Round 5

  • Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:39)
  • Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 2:35)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 3rd Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place - Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 3-0, Fr. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))

3rd Place Match

  • Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:12)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
  • 3rd Place - Logan Buseman of Parker
  • 4th Place - Jackson Caba of Bon Homme/Scotland

Round 1

  • Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
  • Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

Round 2

  • Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (MD 13-4)
  • Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

Round 3

  • Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. (Dec 5-3)
  • Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids
  • 3rd Place - Mason Stubbe of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place - Andrew Even of Parker

1st Place Match

  • Andy Meyer (Canton) 3-0, Jr. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 5:42)

3rd Place Match

  • Mason Stubbe (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 1:43)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cael Larson of Rapid City Central
  • 2nd Place - Jaymison Bjorum of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 3rd Place - Connor Even of Parker
  • 4th Place - Zach Powell of Tri-Valley

Round 1

  • Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:38)
  • Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 2:28)

Round 2

  • Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
  • Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

Round 3

  • Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:19)
  • Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 1:50)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
  • 3rd Place - Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley
  • 4th Place - Landon Smith of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 5th Place - Zanto Centeno of Parker

Round 1

  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 3:39)
  • Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Dec 13-8)

Round 2

  • Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:36)

Round 3

  • Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)
  • Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:09)

Round 4

  • Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 0:31)
  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:16)

Round 5

  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 11-9)
  • Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:00)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 2nd Place - John Halverson of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Jack Even of Parker
  • 4th Place - Tyrus Bietz of Bon Homme/Scotland

1st Place Match

  • Carter Randall (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-0, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jack Even (Parker) 5-2, So. over Tyrus Bietz (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:16)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 3rd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place - Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 3-1, So. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Central) 2-2, So. (Dec 6-4)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids
  • 2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 4th Place - Logan Raap of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 3-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 4:25)

3rd Place Match

  • Kade Grocott (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Fr. over Logan Raap (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, 8th. (Fall 0:27)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Mitchell Klinkenborg of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

  • Tanner Meyers (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Mitchell Klinkenborg (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 0:44)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland
  • 2nd Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
  • 3rd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 4th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-0, Sr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 5-1, So. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Austin Hoiten (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 2-2, So. (Fall 0:39)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 3rd Place - Isaak Pulse of McCook Central-Montrose
  • 4th Place - Sam Cavigielli of Dell Rapids
  • 5th Place - Samson Do of Dakota Valley

Round 1

  • Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:21)
  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:11)

Round 2

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. (Fall 1:33)
  • Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

Round 3

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:15)

Round 4

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)
  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:47)

Round 5

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:26)
  • Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Zach Richardson of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jackson Witte of Rapid City Central
  • 3rd Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
  • 4th Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central-Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Zach Richardson (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Jackson Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match

  • Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 6-1, Sr. over Elliott Chase (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
NBC's Dateline will investigate the murder of a Brewster, Minnesota woman.
NBC’s Dateline to feature investigation of Brewster, MN murder
Sanford Health campus
Sanford Health suspends merger discussions
Developers see potential in I-29 property
Developers see potential in property along I-29
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors
Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley Coach Chad Garrow Hospitalized
At Top Of The Rock Tournament in Dell Rapids
Canton wins Top Of The Rock Tournament in Dell Rapids
At Rider Invite
Perfect Day For Brandon Valley At Rider Invite