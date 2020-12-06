Canton Claims Top Of The Rock Championship
Three-Time Defending State B Champs Win By 129 Points
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawk grapplers looked every bit like the three-time defending State B Champions they are on Saturday afternoon at Dell Rapids’ Top of the Rock Tournament.
The C-Hawks claimed nine individual titles on the way to claiming the team championship by 129 points.
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Canton (255)
2. MC/M (126)
3. PArker (103)
4. Dell Rapids (97)
5. Bon Homme Scotland (96.5)
6. RC Central (90.5)
7. Tri-Valley (27)
8. Dakota Valley (21)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Girls Division
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 2nd Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 3rd Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley
- 4th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
- 5th Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central-Montrose
Round 1
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Dec 3-1)
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . (Dec 3-0)
Round 2
- Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:17)
Round 3
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. (MD 10-2)
- Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:31)
Round 4
- Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:19)
- Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 3-1, . over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 3:38)
Round 5
- Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central-Montrose) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:12)
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme/Scotland) 4-0, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:56)
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central-Montrose
- 2nd Place - Jagar McCarthy of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 4th Place - Owen Schmit of McCook Central-Montrose
1st Place Match
- Trystan Traupel (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-0, 8th. over Jagar McCarthy (Rapid City Central) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:50)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Kotalik (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. over Owen Schmit (McCook Central-Montrose) 1-2, 7th. (Fall 1:22)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton
- 2nd Place - Dakota Buck of McCook Central-Montrose
- 3rd Place - Logan Brown of Rapid City Central
- 4th Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker
- 5th Place - Luke Guthmiller of Bon Homme/Scotland
Round 1
- Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:05)
- Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 1:44)
Round 2
- Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Dec 9-3)
- Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 1:15)
Round 3
- Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
- Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. (Fall 2:00)
Round 4
- Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
- Riley Pankratz (Parker) 3-4, 7th. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:26)
Round 5
- Dakota Buck (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Sr. over Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-4, 7th. (Fall 2:39)
- Teague Granum (Canton) 4-0, 8th. over Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 2:35)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 3rd Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 3-0, Fr. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 1-2, So. (Fall 2:12)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton
- 2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place - Logan Buseman of Parker
- 4th Place - Jackson Caba of Bon Homme/Scotland
Round 1
- Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
- Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
Round 2
- Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (MD 13-4)
- Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
Round 3
- Kale Ask (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 2-1, 8th. (Dec 5-3)
- Logan Buseman (Parker) 4-2, Fr. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland) 0-3, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
- 2nd Place - Canyon Lowman of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Mason Stubbe of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Andrew Even of Parker
1st Place Match
- Andy Meyer (Canton) 3-0, Jr. over Canyon Lowman (Dell Rapids) 1-1, Sr. (Fall 5:42)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Stubbe (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cael Larson of Rapid City Central
- 2nd Place - Jaymison Bjorum of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 3rd Place - Connor Even of Parker
- 4th Place - Zach Powell of Tri-Valley
Round 1
- Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Fall 1:38)
- Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 2:28)
Round 2
- Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
- Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
Round 3
- Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 3-0, Sr. over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:19)
- Jaymison Bjorum (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. over Connor Even (Parker) 1-5, Fr. (Fall 1:50)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Seth Peterson of Canton
- 2nd Place - Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Porter Jensen of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Landon Smith of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 5th Place - Zanto Centeno of Parker
Round 1
- Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 3:39)
- Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Dec 13-8)
Round 2
- Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
- Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:36)
Round 3
- Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)
- Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:09)
Round 4
- Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 0:31)
- Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zanto Centeno (Parker) 1-6, Sr. (Fall 1:16)
Round 5
- Seth Peterson (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 11-9)
- Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Sr. over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:00)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central-Montrose
- 2nd Place - John Halverson of Canton
- 3rd Place - Jack Even of Parker
- 4th Place - Tyrus Bietz of Bon Homme/Scotland
1st Place Match
- Carter Randall (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-0, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Even (Parker) 5-2, So. over Tyrus Bietz (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:16)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton
- 2nd Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 3rd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-1, So. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 3-1, So. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Central) 2-2, So. (Dec 6-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brayden Gee of Dell Rapids
- 2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
- 3rd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central-Montrose
- 4th Place - Logan Raap of McCook Central-Montrose
1st Place Match
- Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 3-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 4:25)
3rd Place Match
- Kade Grocott (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, Fr. over Logan Raap (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, 8th. (Fall 0:27)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central-Montrose
- 3rd Place - Mitchell Klinkenborg of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 3-0, So. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Mitchell Klinkenborg (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Sr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 2-2, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland
- 2nd Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
- 3rd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central-Montrose
- 4th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
1st Place Match
- Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland) 2-0, Sr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 5-1, So. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Hoiten (McCook Central-Montrose) 3-1, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 2-2, So. (Fall 0:39)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
- 3rd Place - Isaak Pulse of McCook Central-Montrose
- 4th Place - Sam Cavigielli of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place - Samson Do of Dakota Valley
Round 1
- Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 2:21)
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:11)
Round 2
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. (Fall 1:33)
- Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)
Round 3
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:15)
Round 4
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:09)
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 6-1, Fr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 4:47)
Round 5
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 4-0, Jr. over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:26)
- Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 1-3, So. over Samson Do (Dakota Valley) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:00)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zach Richardson of Canton
- 2nd Place - Jackson Witte of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
- 4th Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central-Montrose
1st Place Match
- Zach Richardson (Canton) 3-0, Sr. over Jackson Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match
- Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 6-1, Sr. over Elliott Chase (McCook Central-Montrose) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
