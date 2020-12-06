Advertisement

Iowa reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths Sunday

(Source: AP)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported nearly 2,000 more virus cases and 17 new deaths linked to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The state reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases Sunday to give the state 243,931 cases and 2,682 deaths since the pandemic began.

Iowa officials said the number of people hospitalized with the virus declined to 918 on Saturday from the previous day’s 960.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 3,034.29 new cases per day on Nov. 21 to 1,744 new cases per day on Saturday.

