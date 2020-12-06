Minnesota reports 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 75 virus-related deaths Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 6,300 additional coronavirus cases.

The state Health Department on Saturday said residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 40 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,599 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 345,281 positive cases, 18,059 hospitalizations and 3,920 deaths.

The state’s one-day count of 6,337 new cases came on a volume of 52,822 newly completed tests.

