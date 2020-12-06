Perfect Day For Brandon Valley At Rider Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the COVID-19 Pandemic presenting arguably the toughest challenge to the sport of wrestling, area tournaments have adjusted their formats in an effort to limit contact.

To that end the Rider Invite at Roosevelt shifted to a dual format with a pair of four team pods.

Defending State A Runner-Up Brandon Valley had a perfect afternoon, winning all three of their matches against West Central, O’Gorman and Washington.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Brandon Valley-West Central as well as Washington-O’Gorman!

