Advertisement

South Dakota reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Sunday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new virus-related deaths Sunday.

The state’s total number of active cases rose to 16,432. 68,449 residents are considered recovered from the virus.

Sunday’s reported deaths bring the state’s total to 1,110 South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized for the virus slightly decreased since Saturday to 497.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 48.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 39.4% of hospital beds and 23.6% of ICU beds are still available.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developers see potential in I-29 property
Developers see potential in property along I-29
Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sanford Health campus
Sanford Health suspends merger discussions

Latest News

Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old's dream for a gamer hideaway
Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old’s dream for a gamer hideaway
MN COVID
Minnesota reports 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 75 virus-related deaths Saturday
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
Reselling Market Safety
Reselling Market Safety