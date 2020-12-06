South Dakota reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new virus-related deaths Sunday.

The state’s total number of active cases rose to 16,432. 68,449 residents are considered recovered from the virus.

Sunday’s reported deaths bring the state’s total to 1,110 South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized for the virus slightly decreased since Saturday to 497.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 48.5% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 39.4% of hospital beds and 23.6% of ICU beds are still available.

