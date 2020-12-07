I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A semi-truck went into the ditch early Monday morning near the Dell Rapids exit.

According to a deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office, no one was injured.

The crash happened a little before 5:00 AM Monday.

The northbound lanes of I-29 near the Dell Rapids exit were closed while crews cleaned up. Traffic was rerouted off the interstate and then back on at that same exit.

The portion of I-29 that was closed reopened a little before 7:00 AM.

