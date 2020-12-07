Attorney General’s office asks judge to dismiss Amendment A lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The attorney general’s office has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a constitutional amendment approved by voters last month.

The Pennington County Sheriff and Highway Patrol Superintendent filed the lawsuit. Arguing that Amendment A is illegal because it conflicts with state law because it deals with topics other than legalizing marijuana.

The request filed late last week by Ravnsborg’s office argues that Amendment A does not include “a multitude of topics.”

The filing goes on to say that the election contest against Amendment A is an “improper remedy” because election contests are designed, in part, to determine whether irregularities prevented a “free and fair expression of the will of the voters.”

The attorney general’s office says that the lawsuit does not allege any irregularities that suppressed the will of voters.

Governor’s Noem’s office declined to comment on the filing.

