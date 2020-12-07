Battle Of The Tigers Goes To DWU In Sunday Hoops Sweep Of Doane

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

Behind a 21-11 third quarter the Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team earned a convincing 77-59 victory over Doane University in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Sunday afternoon from the Corn Palace.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-1 GPAC) of Dakota Wesleyan jumped out to an early 7-2 lead. Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) converted a jump shot off an assist from Jada Campbell (Alexandria, S.D.). Moments later, Matti Reiner (Tripp, S.D.) collected a defensive rebound and ensuing 3-pointer off another Tiger assist from Haley Mork (Aberdeen, S.D.)

DWU extended its lead to 10 points late in the opening quarter, finishing the period with a 20-12 advantage. An easy finish by Campbell in the lane off a Reiner assist helped extend the margin.

Midway through the second quarter, Dakota Wesleyan garnered a 15-point advantage with a 32-17 lead. Multiple assists by Hayden Pitsch (Prior Lake, Minn.) along with a 3-point basket by Mork pushed the DWU momentum. However, the Tigers of Doane (3-6, 1-5 GPAC) finished the half on a 14-9 run as Dakota Wesleyan carried a 41-31 margin into the locker room.

Both teams exchanged buckets for a majority of the third quarter giving DWU a 53-42 lead with three-and-half minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by Rynn Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) off an assist from Isabel Ihnen (Lennox, S.D.), one-of-nine triples for Dakota Wesleyan in the game, sparked a 9-0 run to close out the period. The Tigers of DWU entered the final quarter of action with a 62-42 advantage.

The fourth quarter saw multiple assists by Kirk, including a pass to Pitsch who cut to the basket for an easy layup, giving Dakota Wesleyan a 70-47 lead. Later on in the period a jumper by Reiner off the assist from Abbigail Magnuson (Buxton, N.D.) helped DWU reach its largest lead of the game, 73-46. The Tigers of DWU ran out the remainder of the clock culminating the 77-59 win.

Four Tigers finished in double figures as Pitsch led the charge with 17 points and four rebounds. Reiner also helped secure the victory tallying 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dakota Wesleyan forced 17 Doane turnovers while dishing out 21 assists on 37.5% shooting from the field.

The Blue and Gray return to action as they take on Northwestern College at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening from the Corn Palace.

MEN’S RECAP

Following a 9-0 run to end the first half, the Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team never looked back as they downed Doane University, 93-88 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference clash Sunday at the Corn Palace.

The GPAC first place Tigers jumped out to the initial lead as Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) made a 3-pointer and Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) made a layup. But the Tigers of Doane (4-7, 1-5 GPAC) came back and took an 11-7 lead.

Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) ended the run with a 3-pointer, followed by a Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) free throw to pull within two points.

Midway through the half Doane built a nine-point advantage. On the ensuing possession, Harden lobbed the ball to Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) for the thunderous alley-oop. Moments later, Drew Cole (Brookings, S.D.) nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers (7-1, 4-0 GPAC) within single digits.

Doane held DWU at a distance after making a pair of 3-pointers to push its lead up to 13 points. Harden kickstarted the DWU offense with a shot from beyond the arc. Zorr tallied a tip-in, while Harden drained another 3-pointer to bring DWU within eight points.

Thanks to Harden’s first 3-pointer, the Tigers finished the first half on a 16-5 run over the final four minutes to take a 41-40 lead at intermission.

DWU continued its hot shooting in the second half as Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) and Schultz made consecutive 3-pointers. Larson and Schuch made back-to-back shots, but Doane matched DWU’s hot shooting as they trailed by just two points.

After five minutes of play in the second half, Doane knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. However, Harden and Schultz drained 3-pointers to push the lead to seven points. After the run by DWU, Doane went on an 8-2 run to chip into the Tiger lead.

Despite the hot shooting of Doane, DWU put together another run, this time an 11-4 spurt to take an eight-point advantage. DWU could not put the game away as Doane made it a one possession game with less than a minute to play.

On one of its final possessions, Doane missed a 3-point attempt to tie the game, as Oppold came down with one of his 12 rebounds on the night. He converted both of his following free throws to put the game out of reach.

Harden finished with 26 points on 4-of-9 shooting from downtown, as Oppold recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. DWU outscored Doane 36-24 in the paint and shot 50% from the field.

DWU hosts (RV) Northwestern College in a GPAC tilt at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

