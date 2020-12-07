Brookings community pumps over $250k into small business economy

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the pandemic continues, many small businesses still face financial struggles as the end of the year grows near.

The Brookings community came together to put over a quarter of a million dollars into their small business economy this holiday season.

As small businesses in Brookings continue to work through the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce used a survey to see that there was a need.

“We got some survey results back that told us 25% of businesses would be closed within six months if things didn’t improve, if conditions didn’t improve,” said Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelsey Doom.

So, the Gift Card Give Back program was born, and as the Chamber began fundraising money from residents and businesses, they almost tripled their goals thanks to large donations from SDSU, the City of Brookings, and Medary Acres.

“Our goal was $50,000 and we surpassed the $50,000 goal within a week, and so we upped it to $80,000 and we ended up with $135,000,” Doom added.

On November 19th people could buy gift cards to local businesses, and the amount would be doubled with the donations to cover the cost.

Choco Latte is one Brookings business receiving a check from the Chamber, “It’s pretty amazing because it’s all about the community coming together. The people who got it, the Chamber who did the program, the small businesses who received a check. I think all of those factors is what makes Brookings pretty darn awesome,” said Choco Latte Owner Donna Behrend.

Between gift cards bought and the matched donations, the Chamber estimates around a $270,000 boost to their local economy.

“It really is a testament to this community and how we pull together to fundraise, to purchase those certificates,” said Doom.

“A quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money coming right back into our community and staying here, so that’s pretty amazing,” Behrend added.

The Chamber says on the morning that the gift cards went on sale they were sold out in under 35 minutes.

