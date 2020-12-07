Community blood bank calls for all blood types for holiday blood supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - Community Blood Bank has seen some improvement in the overall blood supplies for local hospitals, as community members respond to the call to donate but more donations are needed to bring back supplies from the brink of complete depletion.

The call for all blood types has been placed on regular blood donors and new donor within the community to increase the momentum to a stable blood supply.

“We are grateful for the improved conditions we have seen with our critical blood shortage in the last week,” comments Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

“There has been a strong showing from regular and first time blood donors coming out to give blood to support the needs of our seriously ill patients in the community. We are still asking for people to schedule their blood donation. We are still seeing nearly record setting blood usage and are afraid there will be some set backs with the holiday season upon us. Your donation is made easy by scheduling on appointment with links set up on our events page at www.cbblifeblood.org.”

Monday, December 7- Viborg Community Center, (101 N. Sorenson) Viborg, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ViborgCommunityBloodDrive

Tuesday, December 8- Sanford Health Beresford Clinic, (600 West Cedar) Beresford, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/BeresfordBloodDrive

Thursday, December 10- Tee’d Off Golf, (2508 Wilbert Court Suite B), Brookings, SD from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/TeedoffGolfCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, December 10- Sunshine Foods of Lennox, (515 N. Pine) Lennox, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/LennoxCommunityBloodDrive

Friday, December 11- GreatLife Performance Center, (5901 Southeastern Dr.) Sioux Falls, SD from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GreatLifePerformanceCenter

Friday, December 11- Sioux Falls Ford, (4901 West 26th St.) Sioux Falls, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SioiuxFallsFordBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted. To schedule your appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.