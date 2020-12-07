Coyotes Clobber Lipscomb For First Victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senior Hannah Sjerven’s game-high 25 points and senior Liv Korngable’s 18 were more than enough to lead South Dakota to an 89-52 win against Lipscomb in the Coyotes’ home opener Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the eighth consecutive home-opening win for South Dakota (1-2), which improved to 42-8 all-time in home debuts. The Coyotes also extended their home streak to 13 games dating back to last season, which ranks in the top 20 nationally.

“It was awesome to have the opportunity to compete again in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of our fans watching here and at home!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We have been working hard over the past week to refine certain aspects and it was good to see us execute those poits of emphasis, especially in the first half.

“Now we turn our attention back to finishing our finals strong and will then start preparing for a very strong team in Wichita State.”

Lipscomb (0-1) made 11 3-pointers and got nine points each from Sydney Shelton, Taylor Clark and Jordan Peete. It was the first game of the season for the Bisons which are starting year two under coach Lauren Sumski.

Sjerven scored nine points in the first quarter and freshman teammate Kyah Watson netted eight of her nine points in the opening frame as South Dakota posted a comfortable 33-11 lead. Korngable got into the act in quarter two, a period in which she alone outscored the Bisons 9-8. USD held Lipscomb to 3-of-16 shooting in the second frame and took a 51-19 lead into halftime.

All 12 Coyotes got in on the action in the second half and 10 finished in the scoring column. USD got 18 points off its bench during the game led by freshman Morgan Hansen with five and junior Regan Sankey with four.

Sjerven was 8-of-11 from field and the Coyotes cooled down to 45 percent shooting after making 11-of-16 in the first quarter. Sjerven’s line also included six boards, three blocks, two steals and two assists.

Watson had a game-high 10 boards and also dished out four assists to go with her nine points. Freshman Maddie Krull’s 11 points put three Coyotes in double figures and she also added six boards.

South Dakota next takes on Wichita State (3-0) Thursday in Kansas. The Shockers host Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. Sunday.

