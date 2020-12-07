Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
“There can be quite a bit of anxiety with that and we get a lot of people, a lot of frantic...
Avera Medical Minute: I have COVID, now what?
A semi-truck crash rerouted traffic Monday morning on I-29 for a couple of hours.
I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Sunday

Latest News

Photo of phone with police background
Police: 25-year-old scammed out of $4,200
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out