Iowa virus death toll remains high with 35 more added

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has posted another 35 deaths from coronavirus, continuing the high level of deaths related to the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 29 deaths per day on Nov. 22 to 45 deaths per day on Sunday, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The state’s total death count at 2,717 is the 28th highest in the country and the 20th highest per capita. State health officials reported on Monday 912 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

