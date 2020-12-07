TenHaken expects city council to extend mask mandate to March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he expects the city council to extend the current mask mandate to March.

At media briefing Monday, TenHaken gave a quick update on the city’s coronavirus cases and stated he doesn’t have too much comfort in the current downward trend due to the 48% weekly percent positivity rate.

On Monday, the city reported 163 new cases, continuing an overall downward trend. 4,924 cases are currently active in Sioux Falls and 181 residents are currently active.

Sioux Falls City Council will have a first reading Tuesday to extend the current mask mandate to March. TenHaken says he expects the council to pass the first reading and the second reading on Dec. 15. TenHaken says the decision to extend it to March was due to current vaccine availability projections.

Public Health Director Dr. Jill Franken says vaccine preparation is underway and that local health partners are currently determining how many frontline workers will receive the vaccine first. Long-term healthcare workers and long-term residents will receive the vaccine following frontline workers.

Dr. Franken says more information is expected next week.

