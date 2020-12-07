Advertisement

Monday NFL game not available on FOX Sioux Falls

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football fans in the Sioux Falls area hoping to watch Monday’s game the game between Washington and Pittsburgh are out of luck.

The game was moved to Monday afternoon due to COVID-19 concerns.

FOX and the NFL consider the game a regional telecast. Since it was originally scheduled to be regional, the NFL decided not to make the game available in all areas of the country.

Unfortunately, the Sioux Falls market is one of those areas that won’t see the game.

This decision is out of our control, and we are sorry for any inconvenience.

Tuesday night, FOX Sioux Falls will carry the game between Dallas and Baltimore, since that was a national telecast that was rescheduled.

