Noem’s travel builds profile as virus surges in South Dakota

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.(AP Photo/James Nord, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent the weekend traveling out of state to appearances in Texas and Georgia, continuing to build a national profile among Republicans even as her state deals with the nation’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The governor has risen to prominence for opposing lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of coronavirus infections. Johns Hopkins researchers say South Dakota leads the nation over the last two weeks in COVID-19 deaths per capita and new cases per capita.

Noem is considered a potential presidential candidate but has declined to say whether she has an interest in running.

