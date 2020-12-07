Advertisement

Police: 25-year-old scammed out of $4,200

Photo of phone with police background
Photo of phone with police background(MGN)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 25-year-old man was scammed out of $4,200 on Friday.

The scammer claimed to be a DEA agent and stated the victim needed to pay money because his social security card had been comprised. The scammer also told the victim he had an outstanding warrant for money laundering and drug trafficking. The scammer instructed the victim to pay the money through gift cards.

The victim paid the scammer through eight Target gift cards.

