South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases near 17,000.

The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,500. 16,814 of those cases are currently active, an increase of 382 from Sunday. Overall, 68,576 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Currently, 503 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. In total, 4,872 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 18.1% of staffed hospital beds and 43.2% of ICU beds. 40% of hospital beds and 28.6% of ICU beds are still available.

No new deaths were reported. Deaths remain at 1,110.

