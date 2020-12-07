Sunny and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs will range from the mid 40s east of I-29 to the upper 50s in central South Dakota. Tonight, we’ll drop back down into the 20s under a clear sky. Highs for Tuesday will be a little warmer. We’ll see more places get into the 50s with some 60s out west.

Wednesday looks like it will be the nicest day we’ll see for quite some time. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s across the region. Some cooler air will start to move into the region after that. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s. There’s a chance we could see a few flurries move into primarily southeastern parts of the region. Highs will drop into the mid 30s for most.

Over the weekend, we’ll be right around 30 for highs and we should start to clear out again. By the beginning of next week, our highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. It looks like we should be dry again after that.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.