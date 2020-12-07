Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing after Texas slaying

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An Amber Alert was issued after deputies said two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Authorities believe the children, Kalis, 11 mos., and and DJ, 9, are with the suspected shooter.

Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.

“They were taken by the male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn’t take their safety for granted that they are OK,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
“There can be quite a bit of anxiety with that and we get a lot of people, a lot of frantic...
Avera Medical Minute: I have COVID, now what?
A semi-truck crash rerouted traffic Monday morning on I-29 for a couple of hours.
I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa virus death toll remains high with 35 more added
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team