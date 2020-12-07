Ways to help families at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders at Sanford Health said many people have been reaching out this year to find out how they can help families while they’re at the hospital. Carrie Kindopp, the child life manager at Sanford Children’s Hospital, said there are several different ways people can help.

Books are needed for the new NICU reading program Sanford is starting called Tiny Tales. Sanford staff is encouraging parents or caregivers to read to their little one as they’re in the NICU. Kindopp said research shows reading to them can help their language development as they get older. Sanford is looking for specific books to be donated. A list of them can be found here.

Sanford Children’s Hospital is also looking for several items for kids staying at the hospital through the holiday season. Staff is looking for gifts like gift cards, coloring books or craft kits. A full list can be found here of the different items needed. Books for the NICU reading program and these donated gifts can be dropped off at the front entrance of the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The last way to help is buying new items for the Child’s Voice donation drive. These items are things like clothing, baby wipes, or journals. A full list of items needed can be found here with items needed as soon as possible in bold. Child’s Voice supports families experiencing abuse and neglect. These items can be dropped off at Child Services. That office is located at The Bridges at 57th Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

