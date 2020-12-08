1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota; hospitalizations down Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported one new coronavirus-related death Tuesday, though both current hospitalizations and active cases declined.

A total of 1,111 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. The latest victim was a man in 60s.

The state reported 539 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to just over 87,000. Active cases fell by 31 to 16,783.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease declined by 12 to 491, which the lowest number of current hospitalizations since early November. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17% of the state’s hospital beds and 41% of the states ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 24% of ICU beds are still available.

