Chipotle opens Sioux Falls location

A long-awaited restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.
A long-awaited restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long-awaited restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.

Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened its first South Dakota location Monday. It’s the first business to open at Empire Place which is in front of The Empire Mall.

Other tenants, including Chick-Fil-A and Crumbl Cookies are expected to open next year.

Chipotle is open from 10:45 in the morning until 10 at night.

