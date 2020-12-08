Chipotle opens Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long-awaited restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.

Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened its first South Dakota location Monday. It’s the first business to open at Empire Place which is in front of The Empire Mall.

Other tenants, including Chick-Fil-A and Crumbl Cookies are expected to open next year.

Chipotle is open from 10:45 in the morning until 10 at night.

