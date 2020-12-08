Coast 2 Coast Fitness opens second location during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many businesses have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic, but one gym owner decided to expand when the opportunity came up.

Coast 2 Coast Sports and Fitness has been in Tea for five years. Owner Corey Vasquez decided the time was right to expand. He opened a second location in Downtown Sioux Falls on December 7th. This one offers yoga as well as fitness classes.

“As a business owner you’re either growing or you’re failing,” Vasquez said.

The Shop is the portion of Coast 2 Coast that focuses on yoga. The pandemic has increased stress levels for many people, which is why owner of The Shop, Allyson Fordyce, wants to focus on fitness that can help relieve stress.

“Yoga is good for your brain. It’s good for your body, and it’s also a good distraction,” Fordyce said.

The Shop will also offer infrared yoga, which Fordyce says helps to get the most out of your workout. These will be instructor-led classes.

If you’re on the fence about committing to a gym, Coast 2 Coast is offering a special promotion through the end of December. The first 50 new members can sign up and receive their first month for $1, as well as 20% off for each month you continue your membership. People can sign up for their membership in person or on their website.

