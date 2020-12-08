Advertisement

Dakota State’s McGreal is the NSAA Player of the Week in men’s basketball

Trojans senior passes 1,000 career points milestone during banner week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Senior Josh McGreal of Dakota State (S.D.) was selected by the North Star Athletic Association as its men’s basketball Player-of-the-Week, the seventh installment of the weekly basketball honor was announced Monday by the conference office. DSU went 2-1 record for the week, including two consecutive home victories recently.

McGreal – 6-foot-7 forward, surpassed his 1,000-career point milestone, despite an 81-63 road defeat at rival Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on Dec. 2. He made that accomplishment with 11 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the first half, giving the Trojans a 17-16 lead. He finished the game with 24 points on his 11-of-16 field goal shooting.

McGreal tallied 13 points as the Trojans kicked off the North Star conference play with a 63-60 victory over preseason favorite Bellevue (Neb.) on Dec. 5 at DSU Fieldhouse.

He finished the week by registering season-highs 27 points and 8 rebounds in 83-53 home rout over Oak Hills (Minn.) on Dec. 6. He was 10-of-17 from the field, 2-of-4 from the 3-point arc and hit 5-of-6 free-throws.

For the week, McGreal totaled 64 points (21.3 points per game), 11 rebounds (3.7 rebounds per game), 3 assists (1.0 assist per game) and 2 blocks (0.7 block per game). He was 26-of-45 from the field (57.8 percent), 4-of-7 from the 3-point line (57.1 percent) and converted 8-of-10 free-throws (80 percent).

McGreal leads the team with 17.8 points per game this season for Dakota State. He is 38-of-71 from the field (53.5 percent). He had scored in double digits in the last four games. He accumulated a total of 1,057 career points at DSU.

Josh is the son of Tom and Barbara McGreal of Lino Lakes, Minn. He majors in graphic design at Dakota State University.

Dakota State (2-3 overall record) awaits until Saturday, Dec. 19 as they visit NCAA Division III Northwestern (Minn.). Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. at Ericksen Center in St. Paul, Minn.

