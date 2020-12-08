Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crash rerouted traffic Monday morning on I-29 for a couple of hours.
I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash
“There can be quite a bit of anxiety with that and we get a lot of people, a lot of frantic...
Avera Medical Minute: I have COVID, now what?
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he expects the city council to extend the current mask...
TenHaken expects city council to extend mask mandate to March
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Monday NFL game not available on FOX Sioux Falls

Latest News

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early...
Former Fla. data scientist speaks after law enforcement agents raid her home
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97