Live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Noem to deliver budget address
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to discuss plans for South Dakota’s projected financial windfall in Tuesday’s 2021 budget address.
The state is expected to have a substantial budget surplus due to better than predicted tax revenue, as well as the millions of dollars the state has received from federal coronavirus stimulus payments.
Noem tweeted Tuesday morning saying her budget proposal will focus on paying off debt, restoring the state’s infrastructure, and bolstering the rainy day fund.
The address takes place at 1 p.m. You can find a live stream embedded in this story once it begins.
