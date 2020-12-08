Local businesses getting creative to keep their doors open during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in South Dakota, restaurants and bars in Sioux Falls are setting up alternative outdoor seating to accommodate customers, even throughout the winter months.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars Owner Tom Slattery has transformed the patio of his 3.0 cocktail bar to suit the cold weather.

“The patio was getting a lot of use this summer, and into the early fall, and as the days got shorter and the temperature started dropping, we started seeing less and less people,” Slattery said.

To adjust, JJ’s has installed windshields and heaters, with more heating elements on the way.

“We want people to feel safe when they come in here,” Slattery said. “By being able to expand outside, we’re allowing people to have that safe environment, to go out and socialize.”

Granite City in Sioux Falls is taking a similar approach, making outdoor pods available to their guests.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says these new approaches are a “home run” for innovation.

“These businesses are trying everything they can to make a buck right now,” TenHaken said. “And so, my message back to the residents is, if you see a business innovating like that, doing the right things to keep you safe, patronize them, thank them.”

Slattery says getting through this season is a community effort.

“We are a community that takes care of each other, we are a community that wants to support locally owned businesses,” Slattery said. “When I see other businesses, like us, doing things to keep people engaged, keep people entertained, and get them out of the house, it gives me hope.”

Slattery says outdoor patio seating may not be an option every day throughout the winter, but it will be available as much as possible, and he plans to continue it after the pandemic has ended.

