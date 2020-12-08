Midco working to fix cable outage
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco is working to fix a problem affecting many of its cable television customers Tuesday morning.
The company says some cable boxes are giving viewers “not authorized” messages. It is impacting a number of stations, including KDLT and KSFY.
Midco told Dakota News Now that the company is working on the problem, but did not have an exact timeline for when it might be fixed.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.