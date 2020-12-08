Midco working to fix cable outage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco is working to fix a problem affecting many of its cable television customers Tuesday morning.

The company says some cable boxes are giving viewers “not authorized” messages. It is impacting a number of stations, including KDLT and KSFY.

Midco told Dakota News Now that the company is working on the problem, but did not have an exact timeline for when it might be fixed.

Attention Midco Cable TV customers: Some cable boxes are giving a "not authorized" message. We are looking into this problem now. It affects our HD digital adapters, most of which look like this. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/8RPgYKs9xl — Midco (@Midcontinent) December 8, 2020

