Advertisement

Midco working to fix cable outage

(KFYR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco is working to fix a problem affecting many of its cable television customers Tuesday morning.

The company says some cable boxes are giving viewers “not authorized” messages. It is impacting a number of stations, including KDLT and KSFY.

Midco told Dakota News Now that the company is working on the problem, but did not have an exact timeline for when it might be fixed.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crash rerouted traffic Monday morning on I-29 for a couple of hours.
I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
“There can be quite a bit of anxiety with that and we get a lot of people, a lot of frantic...
Avera Medical Minute: I have COVID, now what?
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Monday NFL game not available on FOX Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he expects the city council to extend the current mask...
TenHaken expects city council to extend mask mandate to March

Latest News

Drive-thru coronavirus testing (file photo)
1 new COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota; hospitalizations down Tuesday
Downtown Rapid City (file photo)
Rapid City City Council tables mask mandate ordinance
Photo: South Dakota Bureau of Administration
South Dakota continues with small business grants
Hemp plants (file photo)
State committee finalizes rules for hemp growing in South Dakota