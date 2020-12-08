Mild weather piling on growing drought conditions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing dry spell that has affected much of South Dakota looks to continue this week. And those conditions are helping fight the ongoing drought.

While the higher than average temperatures and dry weather have been a trend so far this Fall, it’s an outlier from previous years. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dry conditions are certainly not normal.

“It really is unusual to be this dry in the fall. Where our long term climate patterns have been showing wetter falls, as a long term trend anyway.” Edwards says.

Edwards says that if the dry conditions continue into next Spring, that there will be some benefits as there should be less flooding and standing water in much of the area. But those are outweighed by the impact it could have to agriculture.

“Downsides though is that our soil moisture is a little bit depleted. And for farming and grasses, those kinds of things, they will rely more on that spring rainfall than usual.”

However there is a long ways to go before spring, and Edwards says there are many opportunities to improve those drought conditions in the Winter.

“You know, the official NOAA outlook still is calling for colder-than-average, wetter-than-average conditions. More likely in that January, February, maybe into March timeline.”

