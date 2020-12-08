Advertisement

Nice Weather Continues

Cooler, Snow for Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We will see a few clouds drift through the region. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s in the east, but we should see plenty of 50s across the region with 60s for highs in central South Dakota. Tomorrow looks like the nicest day we’ll see for a while. Highs for everyone should be in the 50s with more 60s out west.

Cooler air will start to work into the region Thursday. It still won’t be too bad out. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs dropping into the mid 40s. By Friday, a little storm system will start to slide to our southeast. That will bring a chance of snow to primarily southeastern parts of the region. Some of us could see a few inches of snowfall.

That system will clear out for the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the upper 20s to right around 30. We’re going to keep those cooler temps around for a while, but it does look like we should stay dry.

