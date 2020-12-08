Pierre’s Regan Bollweg helps Governors to 4th straight state football title

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Moving was supposed to be difficult for Regan Bollweg when he transferred from Miller/Highmore-Harrold to Pierre before his junior year.

“It’s kind of hard to be the new kid but it wasn’t. They were just very welcoming and it was just a different atmosphere there,” Pierre Senior TE/LB Regan Bollweg says.

Part of that difference was playing for a Governor football team that had established a championship culture after consecutive state 11AA titles.

“(Steve) Steele likes to use family and “TOTD”. And I can explain those to you. So family-”forget about me I love you”. He likes to use that one. “Turn off the dark”, always be positive. Turn off the dark is TOTD there,” Regan says.

And it wasn’t long before Regan was making a difference.

“Having his hands and his brain to be able to think about where he’s going on routes, it’s just amazing,” Pierre Sophomore QB/DB Lincoln Kienholz says.

In his first year Bollweg led the Govs with 40 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with a school record 13.5 sacks on defense.

This season he had 31 more catches for 623 yards and nine scores and seven sacks. “Gosh he’s just a dynamic athlete! He just fit right in. And he’s such a hard-working kid and a talented kid. You know he’s grounded, he doesn’t think he’s better than everybody. He just comes to work just as hard as everyone else does and he just fit right in. He’s been such a tremendous leader for our guys and obviously you can see he makes the plays when he needs to,” Pierre Head Coach Steve Steele says.

And in each year Regan helped lead the Govs to championships, something he’d like to do when he heads to South Dakota State. “Love it, love it! Beat the (NDSU) Bison,” Bollweg says. Where he’ll be the new kid again

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

