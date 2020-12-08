Rapid City City Council tables mask mandate ordinance

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A mask mandate drew a capacity crowd to Rapid City Hall where public comment and debate on the proposed ordinance for nearly two and a-half hours.

In the end, the City Council voted to table the mask ordinance Monday night.

Mayor Steve Allender cast the tie-breaking vote to effectively kill an ordinance that would have allowed businesses to post signs requiring customers to wear face coverings. But, Allender said after he voted that he didn’t think there was anything for opponents to celebrate.

