Sanford Health offering COVID-19 outpatient clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When it comes to COVID-19, a big concern is for the vulnerable populations and how the virus may affect them. So Sanford Health has opened new COVID-19 therapy centers across the upper Midwest to help those who are at higher risk.

Kelly Hefti, Sanford Health Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services in Sioux Falls is excited about the possibilities.

“It’s really a win-win. Obviously, we have a goal of keeping our patients healthy and from having their symptoms worsen. So they benefit and then on the flipside we benefit from an organization in terms of making sure that our hospital beds remain available for those who are sickest,” said Hefti.

After a patient tests positive for COVID-19, they must meet certain criteria. Currently, Sanford is prioritizing those who are 65 or older and have one chronic condition or those 55 or older who have two or more chronic conditions.

Patients who qualify will be given a Bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 Antibody Treatment, which is administered during a one-time infusion. The treatment recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

“The literature is pointing us in the direction that when these therapies are offered within that first ten days of symptom onset that certain high-risk populations that receive the therapies are able to keep them out of the hospital,” said Hefti.

Sanford first started the therapies over the past two weeks.

“The therapies have been going well. Our patients seem very appreciative of being able to look at the option,” said Hefti.

Sanford’s main outpatient infusion center is on the Medical Center Campus in Sioux Falls.

“But we’re very fortunate to be part of an integrated system where we are making the infusions available in some of our network facilities as well in some of our skilled nursing home facilities,” said Hefti.

The goal is to get the therapies to people as close to home as possible, especially those in rural areas.

“I think as with most things COVID, we learn more every single day and as we’re learning more, being able to bring those cutting-edge therapies to our patients is a priority,” said Hefti.

So far around 200 people have taken part in the outpatient COVID-19 antibody treatment therapy across Sanford Health.

