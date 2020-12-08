Advertisement

SDSU women moved into national polls at #22 after big win over Gonzaga

Jackrabbits move into national spotlight after another big win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a week for the SDSU women, beating a pair of ranked teams along with Creighton and moving into the top 25... The Jacks are ranked 22nd in this week’s poll.

And the most exciting of those 3 wins came yesterday at Frost Arena, where the Jacks have disposed of many big-time opponents since making the jump to Division One. The Bulldogs of Gonzaga are the most recent.

This was a great game as SDSU, led by Summit League Player of the Week took the game to overtime with the Bulldogs. And with time expiring in the extra session, they drew up a play for their leader... She wasn’t open for a shot so she passed to Lindsey Theuninck for the game-winning 3 in a 75-72 win. This team is winning against great competition and having lots of fun in the process. ”Just an exciting win to do it at home and do it in that sort of fashion. Lindsey’s “3” was just such an exciting end to it, but I think it makes me really proud of the effort we put into tonight and the overall effort to get us into that situation. For Lindsey to make that play. I’m just really proud and excited for what this team is doing and where we can go from here,” says Selland.

Myah’s pass set up Lindsey with the game-winning three-pointer which made the win even more exciting. The Jackrabbits are now 3-0 with wins over Iowa State, Creighton and Gonzaga

