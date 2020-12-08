Advertisement

State committee finalizes rules for hemp growing in South Dakota

Hemp plants (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KOTA) - The state’s role in sorting out rules for growing hemp in South Dakota is complete.

The South Dakota Rules Review Committee has approved the state’s industrial hemp rules, meaning farmers can grow hemp in 2021.

According to the rules approved Monday, every hemp grower licensed by the state must pay a grower inspection fee of $250, and every plot must be tested within 15 days prior to harvesting, KOTA reports.

Once it has been inspected and tested, it can then be harvested. Growers must contact the Department of Public Safety at least 30 days prior to harvest to schedule an inspection. Industrial hemp in the program must not exceed a THC concentration of more than 0.3%, and non-compliant hemp must be disposed of.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the industrial hemp program package in the spring. The state wrote and submitted their proposed rules to the US Department of Agriculture approved in October.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture oversees the hemp program. The Department of Public Safety will conduct field inspections.

