Advertisement

This Saturday: The Salvation Army $20 challenge

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army is running a $20 challenge this Saturday turning your donation into $100.

The Salvation Army’s need for assistance has increased dramatically this season. The Salvation Army says they are far behind in raising money for those in need.

The challenge is made possible through donations from One American Bank, Salvation Army board members, and anonymous donors.

(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow Hospitalized After Discovery Of Brain Tumors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A semi-truck crash rerouted traffic Monday morning on I-29 for a couple of hours.
I-29 reopens after being closed because of semi-truck crash
“There can be quite a bit of anxiety with that and we get a lot of people, a lot of frantic...
Avera Medical Minute: I have COVID, now what?
Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old's dream for a gamer hideaway
Make-A-Wish grants 12-year-old’s dream for a gamer hideaway

Latest News

JJ's 3.0 Cocktail Bar
Local businesses getting creative to keep their doors open during the pandemic
A long-awaited restaurant is now open in Sioux Falls.
Chipotle opens Sioux Falls location
When it comes to COVID-19, a big concern is for the vulnerable populations and how the virus...
Sanford Health offering COVID-19 outpatient clinics
The Wolsey-Wessington High School senior will have more than 20 college credits done by the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Wolsey-Wessington senior has an eye on the future