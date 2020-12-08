This Saturday: The Salvation Army $20 challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army is running a $20 challenge this Saturday turning your donation into $100.

The Salvation Army’s need for assistance has increased dramatically this season. The Salvation Army says they are far behind in raising money for those in need.

The challenge is made possible through donations from One American Bank, Salvation Army board members, and anonymous donors.

