Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Wolsey-Wessington senior has an eye on the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Eggleston has an eye for the future. The Wolsey-Wessington High School senior will have more than 20 college credits done by the time she graduates.

“I do like to keep busy. And I also wanted to get a head start on my college classes. So I’ll have more time to focus on the harder courses. I kind of just decided when I got into high school I knew I wanted to take a lot of dual credit courses and get ahead because I had that opportunity,” Emily said.

But the future South Dakota State Jackrabbit is keeping very busy in high school. She’s involved in many things.

“Our school has a lot of extra activities that we can be involved in. I’ve been in the book club, National Honor Society, student council. I’m actually the president of our student council. I’ve been involved in sports throughout high school. There are so many things you can get involved in, and I think that’s really great for the kids,” said Emily.

“Emily is one of the more dedicated students I’ve had here during my time. She is driven. She is smart, and she just wants to be the best version of herself she can be,” said counselor Kathy Stevens.

The 3.94 student does credit a lot of her success, to the teachers at Wolsey-Wessington.

“There’s a lot of support from the teachers. So they’re always willing to help you out, and you can ask them for help with just about anything. They can even if you have the open time they have something you can do, just a lot of simple stuff like that,” Emily said.

“Well, one thing that’s very unique about Emily is she is very positive. And this year has been very tough, the kids are required to wear masks, they have to social distance, and I haven’t heard Emily complain one time. She’s been just an awesome leader in that whole aspect and I will miss her very much next year,” said Stevens.

That positive attitude just adds to what will be a bright future for this senior.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Emily receives a $250 scholarship from the Dakota Energy Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

