Union Gospel Mission seeking donations for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Union Gospel Mission staff are known for helping out others.

Just like other charitable organizations, 2020 is presenting some unique challenges.

Union Gospel’s Janice Almond explains how you can help out.

If you are looking to tour, those are available on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Almond says you can reach out to her by email at JaniceUGMS@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.