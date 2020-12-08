Advertisement

Watertown wrestlers glad to be back on the mats

Arrows off to fast start in wrestling
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Watertown wrestlers got off to a great start last Thursday night with a pair of big wins.

But the most important thing to the team and the head coach wasn’t just the fact that they were victorious, it was that they were getting a chance to compete. After all, it’s been a 2020 roller coaster ride for athletes so they are really taking an attitude of appreciation just to be on the mats. ”Yeah, absolutely. There was a lot of uncertainty and we’re extremely excited to get the season underway. We have no idea, we’re just kind of taking it one day at a time and we’re going to definitely take it as it goes because it could be snatched away at any point,” says Chas Welch, Watertown wrestling coach.

The Arrows are off to a 6-0 start after sweeping all 4 matches again on Saturday. They have 5 more matches next weekend in Rapid City.

